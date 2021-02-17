ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,882 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 130,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,452.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 257,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 241,085 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 466,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

