Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $91.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.70 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 288.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $542.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $242.16 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,414 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,006. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.