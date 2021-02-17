Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.79. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

