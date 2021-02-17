Arizona State Retirement System Takes $716,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.