Arizona State Retirement System Sells 867 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

