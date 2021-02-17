Arizona State Retirement System Sells 485 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SPX were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPX by 28.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SPX by 101.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SPX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

