Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 158,569 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after buying an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

