Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSOD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

