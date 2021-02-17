Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $315,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

