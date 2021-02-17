Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 256,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 91,392 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.