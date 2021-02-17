Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.37 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,647,808 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of £50.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.77.

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32). Also, insider Kerim Sener sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £125,000 ($163,313.30).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

