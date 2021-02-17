Argus Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Hold

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

