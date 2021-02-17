Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Shares of ARD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $360.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

