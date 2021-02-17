Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Shares of ARD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $360.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

