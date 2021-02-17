Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $474,843 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

