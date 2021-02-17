Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,141 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 331.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.