Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets Sells 43,711 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 110,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

