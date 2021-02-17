ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021 // Comments off

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.94 ($26.99).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.