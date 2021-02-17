ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

