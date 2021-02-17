Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.
