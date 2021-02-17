Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah purchased 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

