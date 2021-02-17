Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

