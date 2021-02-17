Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $259,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $114.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

