Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

