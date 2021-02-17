Appleton Group LLC Invests $296,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,244,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,448. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.