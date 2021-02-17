Appleton Group LLC Acquires 15,542 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 3.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 40,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,634. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

