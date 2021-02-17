Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 208,840 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apple by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 40,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

