Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Shares Up 5.1%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.36. 2,866,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,770,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
