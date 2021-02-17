AppCoins (APPC) Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $672,602.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

APPC is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,511,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,511,516 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars.

