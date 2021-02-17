Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend payment by 24.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 812,896 shares of company stock worth $41,477,336. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.