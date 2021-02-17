Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Up 28.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) rose 28.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aphria traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 59,013,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 31,718,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APHA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Get Aphria alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 601,596 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aphria by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 541,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aphria by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.