Aperio Group LLC Sells 9,209 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $36,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

