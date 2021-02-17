Aperio Group LLC Sells 105,608 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,608 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Altria Group worth $38,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

