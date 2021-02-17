Aperio Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $40,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

