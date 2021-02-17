Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $29,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

