Aperio Group LLC Has $32.78 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $32,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

