Aperio Group LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,204 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,966,000 after purchasing an additional 395,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,593,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,689 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

