Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $34,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

