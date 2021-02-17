Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,019.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.38 ($13.32).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTO. Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

LON ANTO traded up GBX 78.50 ($1.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,714.50 ($22.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,502.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,231.62. The stock has a market cap of £16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.58. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,748.50 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

