Ansell Limited (ANN.AX) (ASX:ANN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Ansell Limited (ANN.AX) (ASX:ANN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Ansell Limited (ANN.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$31.25.

Get Ansell Limited (ANN.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Magnus Nicolin 80,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. Also, insider William Reilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$34.67 ($24.76), for a total value of A$260,025.00 ($185,732.14).

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Limited (ANN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell Limited (ANN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.