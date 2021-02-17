AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Up 5.8%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.21. 348,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 75,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

