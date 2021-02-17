Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Position Lessened by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 0.1% of American Assets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Assets Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.