Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.86. 17,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,747. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.