Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $120.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1,354.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,215.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,073.02. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.86, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,117.61.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

