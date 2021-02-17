Anchor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,640.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $14,640.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.92 or 0.00847535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047654 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.73 or 0.05036994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

