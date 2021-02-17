Analyzing Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Fortis 13.88% 6.00% 2.07%

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, suggesting that its share price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Fortis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortis $6.62 billion 2.87 $1.30 billion $1.92 21.18

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Commerce Energy Group and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 1 3 7 0 2.55

Fortis has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 46.48%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Summary

Fortis beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,041,000 residential, commercial and industrial and transportation customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 568,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 143 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 140 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 66,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 269,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 31,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. The company also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 91,000 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 49,500 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

