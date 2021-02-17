Analyzing Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cedar Fair and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.84%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Rush Street Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.47 billion 1.68 $172.37 million $3.08 14.16 Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -119.04% N/A -14.59% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Rush Street Interactive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 11 amusement parks, and 4 separate gated outdoor water parks, as well as resort accommodations approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

