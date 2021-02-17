Analyzing 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valley National Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 2 3 0 2.33 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential downside of 19.74%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 3.15 $309.79 million $0.92 13.00 1st Colonial Bancorp $26.98 million 1.73 $3.22 million N/A N/A

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95% 1st Colonial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; and online banking, mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

