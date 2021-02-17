Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,005.63

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011.88 ($13.22).

Several research firms recently commented on STJ. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

STJ opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.81) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,178.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,045.84. The company has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32). The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

