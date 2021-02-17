Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $43.11

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,204,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,762 shares of company stock valued at $35,354,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PD opened at $55.39 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

