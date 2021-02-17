Analysts Set Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Target Price at $5.83

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

LINC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,681. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

